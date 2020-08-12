Advertisement

Belcourt goes back to distance learning

Turtle Mountain Community School
Turtle Mountain Community School(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELCOURT, N.D. – While many school districts across North Central North Dakota will test the waters and start with at least some in-person learning, students in the Turtle Mountains will have to wait before returning to the classroom.

For families and educators in the Turtle Mountains, the decision to keep schools closed for now was a group effort.

“I was kind of relieved because I didn’t want to go back school with there being so many concerns about COVID,” said Student Council President Amari Larocque.

Amari said many of her peers indicated over social media they agreed with the choice to continue distance learning.

"A lot of kids on the reservation, they live with their grandparents or other people with underlying health conditions and they wouldn't want to go to school and bring the COVID back possibly to their grandparents," said Amari.

Faculty said they reached out to parents by phone, and the majority said they preferred starting with distance learning.

But while they largely agree with the decision, some parents like Wiley Larocque say they have concerns for other community members.

“I have some family that have kids with special needs. And so I’m really concerned about them. I mean, I’m not sure how the school plan is going to affect them or what the plan would be for them,” said Larocque.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Thomas said that the school board is working closely with the Bureau of Indian Education and the tribal council to make a back to school plan that will work for everyone while also preparing to eventually return to in-person classes.

"We just knew based on our stakeholder feedback that we needed to start distance learning at this point which gives us a lot more time to be better prepared for whenever the hybrid model or traditional setting occurs," said Thomas.

The district will begin with a minimum of six-weeks of distance learning, and evaluate the situation from there.

While there is no exact start date yet, Thomas said school is expected to start sometime after Labor Day with full board and tribal support.

