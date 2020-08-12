Assisted living homes, senior centers adjust course amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Assisted living centers and other organizations that support senior citizens are continuing to tighten their health policies in order to keep their clients and residents safe.

Senior citizens remain one of the most susceptible populations to catch COVID-19, and with the recent spike in cases, some businesses have had to strengthen their precautionary measures.

Somerset Court in Minot followed state recommendations, which allowed for indoor visitation, when suddenly cases in Ward County began to spike.

They now restrict visitors to outside only.

They also ask that everyone wear a mask and sanitize their hands before entering the building.

“We were allowing indoor visitation as we hit phase two as they call it. As a matter of fact we were only a day or two from being able to enter phase three when the cases around here began to spike,” said Somerset Court Director Dave Caldwell.

The facility also conducted their eighth round of testing Tuesday.

They have only had one positive resident so far.

The Minot Commission on Aging also eliminated congregate meals instead bringing them to individual homes.

Leadership at the agency said they encourage seniors to use their services or delivery services instead of walking into a grocery store.

