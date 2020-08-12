Advertisement

Amid transition, animal shelter in Minot needs night lights

Souris Valley Animal Shelter
Souris Valley Animal Shelter(Souris Valley Animal Shelter)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Souris Valley Animal Shelter in Minot has begun its transition to a new facility, but they still need supplies for the animals they care for.

According to the shelter, they are currently housing dogs in their temporary building room, but say it gets dark for the animals.

They are asking the public for donations of night lights or lamps.

They also said the public could order night lights at Target for pickup, and they could get them: http://www.minot.k12.nd.us/school-board-42a69347

Leadership with the shelter formally broke ground last week on the addition that will add 9,000 square feet to the facility.

You can learn more about the shelter and donate to the expansion on its website: https://svaspets.com/

