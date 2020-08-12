Accountants answer questions on new payroll tax holiday; some questions remain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the president’s new executive orders offers a tax holiday for working Americans, which allows them to forgo paying their payroll taxes until 2021.

However, there seems to be some unanswered questions on how this will be carried out. We spoke with an accountant to break down what they know and what’s left in question.

They know the order will take effect Sept. 1. However, there are some talks it will be retroactive to Aug 1. They know the tax holiday will apply only to employees who make under about $104,000. Whereas, employers will still have to pay the 6.2% match in payroll taxes on time.

They know that if it remains a tax holiday, employers will be responsible to pay the money back in 2021, which will likely be taken from the employers paycheck.

“You still might have to pay it back. If you need it, use it. But, it’s advisable to--if you’re able to-- just save that money so you can pay it back if you have to,” said Bismarck Haga Kommer CPA Kelda Rerick.

Rerick says she’s unsure if employers or employees have the option to opt out of the tax holiday. She says there’s been no word on what an employer’s fiscal responsibility is for employees that quit before 2021.

It’s still in question whether Congress will forgive the deferment, meaning you won’t need to pay back the money.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.