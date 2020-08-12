61-year-old Bismarck man takes plea deal in sexual assault case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old man took a plea deal Tuesday dismissing one of his two sexual assault charges.

Harold Snow pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, while the second GSI charge was dismissed.

A victim told prosecutors Snow sexually assaulted her on two occasions in 2005.

During Police interview Snow admitted the incidents happened.

A pre-sentencing investigation has been ordered.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.