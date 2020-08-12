61-year-old Bismarck man takes plea deal in sexual assault case
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 61-year-old man took a plea deal Tuesday dismissing one of his two sexual assault charges.
Harold Snow pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, while the second GSI charge was dismissed.
A victim told prosecutors Snow sexually assaulted her on two occasions in 2005.
During Police interview Snow admitted the incidents happened.
A pre-sentencing investigation has been ordered.
