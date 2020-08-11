Williston seed cleaning plant construction is underway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As early as next year, farmers may be able to purchase higher quality seed from the Williston Research Extension Center, as construction is underway at its new seed cleaning plant.

Right now, the construction zone consists of footings and electrical wires, but it will soon be a facility that allows the extension center to clean 250 to 300 bushels an hour; about five times what its current 65-year-old facility can.

It will also sort more varieties than the old one, because within the last 20 years, peas, lentils and chickpeas have become more popular crops in Western North Dakota.

“Those seeds, they’re bigger and they’re much more delicate, and so that old seed house, when it drops the seeds through some of the equipment, it can really break and chip those pulse crops and lower the seed quality,” said Williston Research Extension Center Specialist in Cropping Systems Clair Keene.

The current facility is North Dakota’s oldest operational seed cleaning plant. The extension center only has the capacity to clean their own seed currently, but with the new facility, they might even be able to clean farmers’ seed for them.

Staff are hoping construction will be complete in late Fall so they can start cleaning and sorting seeds through the winter.

