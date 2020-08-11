Advertisement

Tuesday: 174 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Test Results
Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Benson County – 5
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Bowman County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 43
  • Cass County – 13
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Foster County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 18
  • Griggs County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County – 5
  • Mercer County - 3
  • Morton County – 19
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Ramsey County – 5
  • Richland County - 1
  • Rolette County – 9
  • Sioux County – 3
  • Slope County - 1
  • Stark County – 28
  • Steele County – 1
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 2
  • Ward County - 3
  • Williams County – 4

BY THE NUMBERS

368,487 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,774 total tests from yesterday)

171,858 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,019 unique individuals from yesterday)

163,973 Total Negative (+1,847 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,885 – Total Positive (+174 unique individuals from yesterday)

It was discovered that a case from Barnes County and Cass County were incorrectly reported as positive.

1,976 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+53 from yesterday †)****

3.0% – Daily Positivity Rate**

430 – Total Hospitalized (+13 individual from yesterday)

55 – Currently Hospitalized (+7 individuals from yesterday)

6,668 – Total Recovered (+234 individuals from yesterday)

118 – Total Deaths*** (+5 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Coronavirus

What do the kids say? K-12 students sound off on school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anxious parents around the country are looking to schools that have already opened for signs of how it might go.

Coronavirus

Schools grapple with uncertainty about reopening amid coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

Global coronavirus cases top 20 million, doubling in 45 days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NICOLE WINFIELD, ELAINE KURTENBACH and MARK STEVENSON
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus breaks out again in New Zealand after 102 days

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By NICK PERRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first reported cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days.

National Politics

Dems say Trump’s payroll tax break weakens Social Security

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than 60 million beneficiaries, Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax evenly divided between employees and employers. Deferral could mean that up to $100 billion in payments would be delayed.

Coronavirus

New Zealand PM confirms new coronavirus cases

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Tips on protecting kids from digital eye strain during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
Digital eye strain was a problem before COVID-19, and now it’s a bigger one with some kids spending more time on their devices. Here are some tips on how parents can help kids adjust their eyes.

National

Secret service involved in shooting outside White House

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
President Trump ushered out of a press briefing as US Secret Service responded to shots fired near the White House.

National Politics

States strain to carry out Trump order on unemployment aid

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Governors and state labor department officials around the country are scrambling to figure out if it is feasible to implement President Donald Trump’s executive order to partially extend enhanced unemployment insurance for millions of Americans struggling to find work in the pandemic-scarred economy.