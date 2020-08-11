Advertisement

Suspect in Rolette County fatal shooting pleads guilty to manslaughter, other charges

Ronald Wootan
Ronald Wootan(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. – The 51-year-old man originally charged with murder in a July 2018 fatal shooting in Rolette County pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter.

Ronald Wootan entered guilty pleas Tuesday to manslaughter, criminal attempt of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a weapon, reckless endangerment, and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties.

The state dismissed a charge of terrorizing.

Wootan faced charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old James “Joe” Pochant, and also for firing at a SWAT truck during an ensuing standoff.

Wootan will be sentenced Nov. 9. The charges of manslaughter and criminal attempt of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a weapon each carry with them a minimum mandatory sentence of four years.

We will have more on the Evening Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MFD: Eagle Ridge fire began on third floor patio

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan fire chief confirmed to Your News Leader, the Eagle Ridge fire began on the third floor.

News

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Nine Central Texas men including three Fort Hood soldiers were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting, police said Monday.

News

State Bus System awarded funding for improvements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
North Dakota’s bus transit system will be receiving $15 million in federal funding to help improve their services.

News

Bismarck-Mandan community rally together after another devastating apartment fire in Mandan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
It's been more than a year since the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire, another fire in a newly constructed apartment building right next door has burned.

Latest News

News

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday today.

News

Bismarck’s outdoor pools closing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Summer is coming to end which means Bismarck's outdoor pools will soon close.

News

Crews respond to Mandan apartment fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Mandan Fire Department is responding to a fire at Eagle Ridge Apartments in Mandan.

News

Burgum unveils new driver’s license deadlines, statewide edu platform

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
With schools opening up pretty soon, the state decided if they can't get kids back in the same building, there can at least try to get them on the same platform.

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Westridge Golf Course in Underwood

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-10-2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six