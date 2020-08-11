Suspect in Rolette County fatal shooting pleads guilty to manslaughter, other charges

ROLLA, N.D. – The 51-year-old man originally charged with murder in a July 2018 fatal shooting in Rolette County pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter.

Ronald Wootan entered guilty pleas Tuesday to manslaughter, criminal attempt of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a weapon, reckless endangerment, and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties.

The state dismissed a charge of terrorizing.

Wootan faced charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old James “Joe” Pochant, and also for firing at a SWAT truck during an ensuing standoff.

Wootan will be sentenced Nov. 9. The charges of manslaughter and criminal attempt of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a weapon each carry with them a minimum mandatory sentence of four years.

