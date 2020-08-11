Summit League announces postponement of fall sports
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Summit League President’s Council voted unanimously Monday afternoon to postpone the regular season and championships for the fall sports of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.
The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.
