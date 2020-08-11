Advertisement

State Bus System awarded funding for improvements

State Bus System Awarded Funding for Improvements
State Bus System Awarded Funding for Improvements(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s bus transit system will be receiving $15 million in federal funding to help improve their services.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the funds will be used to purchase new buses across the state, including Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and other communities.

The funds are part of a $464 million federal grant to improve transit systems around the country.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck-Mandan community rally together after another devastating apartment fire in Mandan

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
It's been more than a year since the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire, another fire in a newly constructed apartment building right next door has burned.

News

Bismarck’s outdoor pools closing

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Summer is coming to end which means Bismarck's outdoor pools will soon close.

News

Crews respond to Mandan apartment fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Mandan Fire Department is responding to a fire at Eagle Ridge Apartments in Mandan.

News

Burgum unveils new driver’s license deadlines, statewide edu platform

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
With schools opening up pretty soon, the state decided if they can't get kids back in the same building, there can at least try to get them on the same platform.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Westridge Golf Course in Underwood

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-10-2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Petition to bring the Theodore Roosevelt statue to ND nears 1,500 signatures

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

ND National Guard simulates bridge deployment on Missouri River

Updated: 16 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Mandan Public School administrators switch middle school to hybrid instruction

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Morton and Burleigh Counties, Mandan Public Schools is adjusting its back-to-school plan.

News

Mandan Public School administrators switch middle school to hybrid instruction

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Morton and Burleigh Counties, Mandan Public Schools is adjusting its back-to-school plan.