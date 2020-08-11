State Bus System awarded funding for improvements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s bus transit system will be receiving $15 million in federal funding to help improve their services.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says the funds will be used to purchase new buses across the state, including Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks and other communities.

The funds are part of a $464 million federal grant to improve transit systems around the country.

