WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A southeast Ward County road will temporarily shut down next week for a culvert project.

According to the Ward County Highway Department, 54th Avenue SE will be closed at the junction of County Road 14.

It is about two miles east of Highway 83.

It will be closes next Monday, Aug. 17, and will last until mid-September.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.