Advertisement

Nine Central Texas men including 3 soldiers snared in two-day child prostitution sting

LEFT TO RIGHT: Anthony Xavier Antwon, Javier Perez and Brian Harley Flynn
LEFT TO RIGHT: Anthony Xavier Antwon, Javier Perez and Brian Harley Flynn(Bell County Jail)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nine Central Texas men, three of them Fort Hood soldiers, were snared in a two-day child sex trafficking sting in Killeen, police said Monday.

“The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

The nine made agreements involving money, drugs and alcohol through various social media platforms with undercover officers “for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age,” She said.

The men arrested include Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, felony prostitution under 18; Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, felony prostitution under 18; Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, felony prostitution under 18; Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, felony prostitution under 18; Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, felony prostitution under 18; Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A prostitution; and Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A prostitution.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

MFD: Eagle Ridge fire began on third floor patio

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Mandan fire chief confirmed to Your News Leader, the Eagle Ridge fire began on the third floor.

News

Suspect in Rolette County fatal shooting pleads guilty to manslaughter, other charges

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
The 51-year-old man originally charged with murder in a July 2018 fatal shooting in Rolette County pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter.

News

State Bus System awarded funding for improvements

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Gray
North Dakota’s bus transit system will be receiving $15 million in federal funding to help improve their services.

News

Bismarck-Mandan community rally together after another devastating apartment fire in Mandan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
It's been more than a year since the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire, another fire in a newly constructed apartment building right next door has burned.

Latest News

News

Kansas WWII veteran surprised with parade on 110th birthday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
Kansas veteran Julia Kabance celebrates her 110th birthday today.

News

Bismarck’s outdoor pools closing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Summer is coming to end which means Bismarck's outdoor pools will soon close.

News

Crews respond to Mandan apartment fire

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Mandan Fire Department is responding to a fire at Eagle Ridge Apartments in Mandan.

News

Burgum unveils new driver’s license deadlines, statewide edu platform

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
With schools opening up pretty soon, the state decided if they can't get kids back in the same building, there can at least try to get them on the same platform.

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Westridge Golf Course in Underwood

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 8-10-2020

Updated: 18 hours ago
Evening Report at Six