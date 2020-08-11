Negotiations for stimulus package and another round of checks continues

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump has signed four new executive orders meant to provide relief to those struggling financial from the pandemic. However, negotiations on the next stimulus package are at a standstill. With both parties continuing to fight over what should be included in the package.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., says the debate needs to continue.

“We need to get them back to the negotiating table. In the meantime, the president will do what he can with the executive orders that will not include a direct stimulus check because that’s simply not available,” said Cramer.

While the delay means those looking forward to another stimulus check might be waiting for a while, there’s hope. The president announced Sunday that democrats would like “to get together” and continue the negotiations.

