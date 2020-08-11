Advertisement

Mandan apartment fire relief center assembled team in 30 minutes; fully operational

Fire donations
Fire donations(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) -

Volunteers for the Sunset Apartment fire relief effort never thought they’d have to reactivate their Facebook page. A 40-foot donation trailer sits in the Blackstone Tavern parking lot. This is temporary until organizers can find a warehouse to store larger items. They said the operation is much more efficient than last year.

Monday night, the unthinkable happened.

“Engine 11. Mandan Central. Be advised. Receiving multiple reports third floor northeast corner. Entire apartment is engulfed,” said a Central Dakota Communications dispatcher to firefighters.

We first met Teresa Thompson last year when she lived in the Sunset Bluffs Apartments, now she's displaced again after a fire in the same complex. 

"I don't know if I can move into another apartment...I don't know," said Thompson.

Patty Barrette assembled the same fire relief team from last year, just 30 minutes after Monday's fire started.

"What we learned last year is more of what the needs were so we're able to anticipate a little bit better," said Barrette.

Others, like Tayla Fischer saw the fire on social media and wanted to help.

“I saw this and I was like, ‘oh my goodness, these people, it happened for the second time.’ I was very shocked,” said Fischer.

Barrette said she stay in contact with more of last year's fire survivors.

"We was great to see that people were making such great strides...but then to see this again, and even those that were in the second building, I know they're feeling issues too," said Barrette.

Patty said she estimates the Sunset fire foundation center will be operational for at least two months or until every resident is settled.

