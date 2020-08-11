Harvest produces quality crops, but lower yield

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About a third of farmers in Williams County have started their harvest season, but it's a couple weeks earlier than usual due to drought conditions.

Like a lot of people in American industries, farmers in western North Dakota have worked through some challenging situations this year.

“Started on peas here. We’re going to try to finish them up today and get switched over to the durum. The quality has been good, but the numbers have been down with the drought. We really got short on rain in May, and that really took a toll on all the crops,” said Epping, ND Farmer Justin Folvag.

Clair Keene with the Williston Research Extension Center says farmers will probably see lower yields if they planted early, and average yields if they planted late. Most farmers in Williams County will likely be harvesting within the next two weeks.

“We’ve gotten into a pattern of sunny days, low relative humidity, some pretty good wind, so that’s really drying out the crop very quickly. So, that is good conditions for harvest. It will help keep the crop quality high,” said Specialist in Cropping Systems Clair Keene.

As long as weather conditions stay dry, harvest this year should go quickly.

As more farmers start their harvest season, more farm equipment will be driving down the road. Make sure to slow down if you see a farmer driving with blinking lights to avoid getting into a collision.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.