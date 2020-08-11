Advertisement

Group of citizens, teachers call for stricter back-to-school guidelines in Minot

Group of citizens, teachers call for stricter back-to-school guidelines in Minot
Group of citizens, teachers call for stricter back-to-school guidelines in Minot(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Late last week the Minot Public School Board approved the district’s back-to-school plan.

But now a group of concerned citizens and teachers are calling for stricter guidelines.

Minot Safe School Reopen is made up of more than 100 teachers, parents and students who say there is still more that needs to be done before the school plans to re-open to students Aug. 27. 

On Tuesday the group presented four points they feel the district needs to address.

They include enacting mask-required social distancing in all classrooms, ensuring adequate and safe ventilation, maintaining distance restrictions until Ward County or Minot is free of new COVID-19 cases for 14 days, and preventing the use of teacher leave for COVID-19 related absences.

“The purpose of our organization is to provide a voice to individuals who feel that that there are still steps that are necessary to have a safe school reopen in the fall for Minot Public Schools,” said Chris Brown, a co-organizer of Minot Safe School Reopen.

Your News Leader has reached out to the school board and Minot school superintendent for their comments on the proposal.

The board is scheduled to meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Minot Central Campus. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

In the meantime, click here to view to the current MPS plan, and here for the Minot Safe School Reopen petition.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan apartment fire relief center assembled team in 30 minutes; fully operational

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Residents aren't the only ones facing deja vu, fire relief organizers responded to the same call for help after a devastating fire in Mandan.

News

Williston seed cleaning plant construction is underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
As early as next year, farmers may be able to purchase higher quality seed from the Williston Research Extension Center, as construction is underway at its new seed cleaning plant.

News

Harvest produces quality crops, but lower yield

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
About a third of farmers in Williams County have started their harvest season, but it's a couple weeks earlier than usual due to drought conditions.

2020 Mandan Apartment Fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Eagle Ridge Apartments fire

Latest News

News

Road Closure in Ward County for culvert project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
A southeast Ward County road will temporarily shut down next week for a culvert project.

News

3 measures added to November ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says his office has approved three measures to be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

News

CDC selects ND as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By North Dakota Department of Health
The CDC has selected North Dakota as one of four states to be part of a pilot project to plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is not a vaccine trial.

News

Negotiations for stimulus package and another round of checks continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump has signed four new executive orders meant to provide relief to those struggling financial from the pandemic. However, negotiations on the next stimulus package are at a standstill. With both parties continuing to fight over what should be included in the package.

News

Bismarck Public School students will take laptops home everyday this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Homework won't be the only thing students take home every day this year, they will also take laptops.

News

Residents recap their experience escaping the Mandan apartment fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Mandan Firefighters say they responded to the Eagle Ridge apartments just after 7:00 p.m. Monday night.