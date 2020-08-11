Group of citizens, teachers call for stricter back-to-school guidelines in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Late last week the Minot Public School Board approved the district’s back-to-school plan.

But now a group of concerned citizens and teachers are calling for stricter guidelines.

Minot Safe School Reopen is made up of more than 100 teachers, parents and students who say there is still more that needs to be done before the school plans to re-open to students Aug. 27.

On Tuesday the group presented four points they feel the district needs to address.

They include enacting mask-required social distancing in all classrooms, ensuring adequate and safe ventilation, maintaining distance restrictions until Ward County or Minot is free of new COVID-19 cases for 14 days, and preventing the use of teacher leave for COVID-19 related absences.

“The purpose of our organization is to provide a voice to individuals who feel that that there are still steps that are necessary to have a safe school reopen in the fall for Minot Public Schools,” said Chris Brown, a co-organizer of Minot Safe School Reopen.

Your News Leader has reached out to the school board and Minot school superintendent for their comments on the proposal.

The board is scheduled to meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Minot Central Campus. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

In the meantime, click here to view to the current MPS plan, and here for the Minot Safe School Reopen petition.

