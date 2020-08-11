Advertisement

MFD: Eagle Ridge fire began on third floor patio

By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan fire chief confirmed to Your News Leader, the Eagle Ridge fire began on the third floor.

Fire Chief Steve Nardello says the fire that destroyed the complex over night started on a patio.

Nardello added all the fire hydrants in the area operated correctly.

He says there were no injuries to residents or firefighters during the fire.

As of noon on Tuesday, residents have not been allowed back into the building.

Many of them say they have pets missing and are searching the area.

