Crews respond to Mandan apartment fire

Mandan apartment fire
Mandan apartment fire(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Just over a year since the Sunset Bluffs apartment fire, another fire in a newly constructed apartment building right next door has caught fire.

Officers say they’re unsure exactly when the apartment caught fire, but by 7:30 p.m. the apartment was engulfed in flames.

Several fire trucks are working to put out the fire.

Firefighters have managed to calm the fire, but flames are still burning.

Community leaders are asking for small toiletry items to be brought to the Blackstone apartments for those in need.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Mandan Fire Department is responding to a fire at Eagle Ridge Apartments in Mandan, located right next to where the Sunset Bluff apartment building was before that complex caught on fire last year.

This is a developing situation, and we will continue to bring you the latest on Your News Leader.

