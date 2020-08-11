CDC selects ND as pilot project for COVID-19 vaccine planning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC has selected North Dakota as one of four states to be part of a pilot project to plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. This is not a vaccine trial.

The pilot project will address how a vaccine shipment gets to North Dakota, how it’s transported within the state, how it’s stored and inventoried, how it’s transported at the proper temperature so it doesn’t spoil and who administers it.

When a vaccine becomes available, the federal government will provide general guidance on how to prioritize and distribute the vaccine.

North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell said her team and other partners will take that broad guidance and implement it in the state.

Meetings kick off this week in Bismarck. For more information on COVID-19, visit health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.