Burgum unveils new driver’s license deadlines, statewide edu platform

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With schools opening up pretty soon, the state decided if they can't get kids back in the same building, there can at least try to get them on the same platform.

The superintendent's office and the state is launching North Dakota exact path, a supplemental online learning platform for K through 12 students.

Eight school districts are all reading using the software, but this season exact path will be given to all North Dakota students.

“One source of frustration in distance learning this spring was the use of different platforms in different classes. This program will help resolve that issue. But most importantly, it will also put each child on their own unique personalized path for academic success, and for a choice ready life,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

This software isn't going to replace classrooms, nor is it the platform for distance education this fall. Rather it's an additional resource for online tutoring. It will be available to all public, non-public, tribal, BIA, and home-schooled students.

The State Superintendent said North Dakota students are where they need to be.

“I want to emphasize that no school district or family is required to use North Dakota Exact Path, but these are extraordinary times, and it is important that our federal aid be used to provide supplemental learning supports and academic assistance to all students in North Dakota, regardless of their zip code or learning environment,” Baesler said.

And now a quick update on the re-implementation of renewing a driver’s licenses.

There had been a back log and they Aug. 31 deadline to renew all drivers’ licenses and vehicle registrations. The governor said that’s not going to work.

The Transportation Department will be renewing a driver's licenses in phases over the next few months.

The deadline for a driver’s license depends on when it expired. The state is hopeful to be completely caught up on the at 20,000 driver’s license backlogs by the end of the year.

Licenses that expired in March, April, and June have to be renewed by Sept. 30, 2020. Expirations in June are due Oct. 31. Expirations in July, August, and September are due Nov. 30. Licenses that expire in November and December must be renewed by Dec. 31.

