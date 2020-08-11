Bismarck’s outdoor pools closing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summer is coming to end which means Bismarck's outdoor pools will soon close.

You have just under a week left to have a little fun in the sun the Wachter Wave Pool Closes on Saturday and the Elks aquatic center's last day is Sunday.

“We prepared as best we could and I thought we had a great pool season. We protected our staff and the public as best we can, and I think it was a success,” said Mike Wald, facilities manager.

The Wachter Wave Pool is hosting a pooch pool party on Saturday. Small dogs swim from 12-1 p.m. and large dogs from 1-2 p.m.

