Bismarck Public School students will take laptops home everyday this school year

By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Homework won't be the only thing students take home every day this year, they will also take laptops.

Bismarck Public School administrators have adjusted their school supply list to include either a laptop sleeve or a backpack with laptop compartments for students this fall.

District administrators say they want their students to always be ready to move to distance learning.

In the past, middle school students weren’t allowed to bring backpacks for safety hazard reasons, instead, they used lockers to hold their items.

This year backpacks were implemented to reduce congregation at lockers to limit spread of COVID-19.

"We want to make sure that we're being fluid and flexible should we go to a distance learning situation and we want to make sure students have access to their technology at home so that they can do their distance learning," said Horizon Middle School Principal Tabby Rabenberg.

The students will be assigned the same Chromebook for the entire year.

Administrators say utilizing backpacks instead of lockers is just one way they are trying to help keep students and staff safe.

