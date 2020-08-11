Advertisement

Airlines see high numbers in travelers since pandemic started

Bismarck Airport
Bismarck Airport(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. airport traffic hit its highest number of travelers Sunday since March 17. Airline stocks surged following the news and experts say this is big news for the economy.

From nearly empty, to getting back to normal. The Bismarck airport saw about a 50% dip in traffic in March. But now, administrators says numbers are climbing.

“Looking at it from when the pandemic started, July has been by far our best month with 11,273 revenue passengers in planes,” said Bismarck Airport Marketing and Operations Manager Matthew Remynse.

The numbers reflect the national spike, which was followed by a surge in the market.

“You saw a bump in the stocks because optimism. People are excited to see that we’re starting to travel again. It’s really exciting for, not only the airline industry but the U.S. economy as a whole,” said Securian Financial Services Advisor David Wald.

Wald says the news brings renewed hope for the U.S. and global economy, which rely heavily on the industry. 

“It generates a lot of jobs. But also, contributes about $880 billion a year to the world GDP. It’s about 2.4 of the global GDP, which is big. In the U.S. it’s $330 billion,” Wald said.

While numbers are up, Bismarck airport administration does expect a summer travel drop-off. However, they’re not concerned.

“We’re expecting the traditional slowdown. It’s all going to be relative. We’ve been working with our airline partners, and we have been seeing some additional flights being put in later in the year-- late fall. That’s some positive news,” Remynse said.

While numbers reflect a renewed interest in travel, we’re far from normal. Traffic is still down nationally by 70% of what it was this time last year.

Wald says it’s important the government continues to support the airline industry because of how important it is to GDP and how costly it would be to rebuild again.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

