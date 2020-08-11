3 measures added to November ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger says his office has approved three measures to be on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The first measure increases the state board of higher education from eight to 15 governor-appointed members. It also states any member of the legislative assembly, state elected office, or any employee of the state or an institution controlled by the board may not serve on the board. Board members would also serve six year terms if measure one passes.

The second measure would amend the state's constitution to say a constitutional measure may only be placed on the ballot only at a general election. If passed, it goes to the legislative assembly for approval. If it is not approved by a majority of the legislature, it goes to the next general election ballot. If it gets a majority of votes there, it is enacted.

The third measure adds an article to the state constitution. Most notably, it gives the Ethics Commission the power to draw the legislative districts. The measure is also calling for all open primaries, meaning all candidates for each office will be listed on a single primary ballot. The four candidates receiving the greatest number of votes will appear in the general election. The measure includes instant runoffs in the general election.

