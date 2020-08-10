Williams County digs up a cold case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement in Williston disinterred a body at the Riverside Cemetery Monday morning, hoping to solve a 38-year-old cold case using DNA analysis.

A man was buried in an unmarked grave after he was found dead in the Missouri River just east of Williston on June 22, 1982. Detectives were never able to identify the man, but now they say with improved technology, it's a lot more likely they will.

“He will be taken to Everson-Coughlin Crematorium where there will be an autopsy done and DNA will be extracted. That DNA will be sent to Othrom Labs in Texas,” said Williams County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Detective Caleb Fry.

It will take about 13 months for the DNA results to come back. The lab will also conduct genealogical studies to link the body to family members. The Sheriff's Office opened the case up six weeks ago, asking for the public's help to find new leads. They got a lot of responses, but no new information.

Detectives say their ultimate goal is to bring closure to family members that may still be living.

