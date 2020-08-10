Wearing masks while running? Changes in physical education classes

MINOT, N.D. - Students will face many changes at school this fall. That includes changes to physical education classes as well.

Masks will be required in schools at certain times, depending on the district rules and the current health guidelines.

That raises the question of how students can participate in P.E. class while wearing a mask.

Jake Stach, the athletic director and high school P.E. teacher at Our Redeemer's in Minot, said students will be able to get plenty of physical activity with or without a mask.

"Maybe its not as much as a hard going physical activity, but maybe its more of we are walking. We could focus more on mental health stuff. Maybe if its not we are start to stop running and doing things for 50 minutes while we are in here," said Stach.

Stach said that the most important thing is that children stay active during these uncertain times, no matter what it looks like.

"The plan is to, just as all schools and all teachers, to keep it cautious. No matter what we are doing, whether its a team sport or whether it is a little more individual activities. There is always a way to keep kids active, to keep kids moving," said Stach.

If the school has to switch to full distance learning, Stach said he has plans to help get kids active even at home, and enjoys seeing his students create new ways to get active too.

