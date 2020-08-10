Ward County leaders pass preliminary 2021 budget

MINOT, N.D. - Ward County residents would see an increase in property taxes in the preliminary budget for 2021.

The preliminary budget comes in at $52 million. According to the Ward County Auditor/Treasurer’s office, a resident with a home valued at $200,000 would see a year-to-year tax increase of more than $37. Budget requests are down more than $8 million, while the county mill levies saw in increase of 4.19.

Dollars levied are also up more than $1 million.

Interim Auditor/treasurer Marisa Haman said that due to CARES Act reimbursement funding released by the governor last month, $1.7 million should be coming to the county to make up for those levied dollars.

“We’re looking at a little bit of an increase the levy, but hopefully some of those funds we’ll be getting from the corona virus relief will come through and that can help us out there and help us keep taxes more in line with what they were last year,” said Haman.

The commissioners approved the preliminary budget Aug. 4.

The county has scheduled a public hearing on the budget for Thurs., Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. in the Ward County Administration Building.

