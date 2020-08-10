The Rename Custer Park group met with community members to discuss next steps

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Statues have been removed and buildings have been renamed around the country in recent months. A group in Bismarck is rallying for another name change.

The Rename Custer Park group met with community members this evening to organize efforts to efforts to get the Bismarck Park Board to reconsider changing the name of the park.

The group brought the issue to the board in February, but the board voted unanimously to keep the park named Custer Park. This vote also included language that prevents the park from being considered for a name change for 15 years.

The group has said the park, named after George Armstrong Custer, is inconsiderate and culturally insensitive. Organizers argue this encourages a divide in the community.

”It’s there, it’s...we can’t look away. So we’re going to continue to push forward with this and as we said, this is growing and people are getting more involved,” said Rename Custer Park organizer, Angel Moniz.

In February, the park board authorized the creation of educational panels to be placed in Custer Park. According to the board website, the volunteer group met twice to discuss an unbiased history of the man the park is named after.

The Park Board will meet again on August 20th. The agenda hasn’t been released yet. Rename Custer Park plans to submit a request to appear.

