Advertisement

Stray 1,500-pound spool destroys Nebraska man’s pickup truck

'Hit-and-run spool'
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A strange crash in southwest Omaha caused extensive damage to a man’s truck and a lot of head-scratching.

While leaving work last week, Jeff Smith was shocked to find his pickup was smashed -- the culprit sitting right there.

“Hit-and-run spool, really,” Smith said.

The wire spool does not belong to the Omaha Public Power District, but the utility company moved the 1,500-pound spool out of the way so Smith and Omaha police could look for identifying marks.

“There’s nothing left on it for identification,” Smith said.

The business area is relatively isolated. Inside work, Smith didn’t hear the crash of the spool into his 2012 Tacoma.

“It was immaculate, nothing wrong with it,” Smith remarked.

He suspects between noon and five p.m. that day, the spool rolled down the hill. It had been seen previously in the parking lot above.

“The slant of the hill and everything else, we’re just lucky it hit the truck and didn’t hit somebody,” he said.

Did pranksters roll the spool to the edge and over, or could it have fallen off a truck driving away?

Two days after the spool attack, the mystery got another chapter -- the spool disappeared.

“You’d need machinery and a couple of guys to move the thing, so where it came from and where it’s gone now really is a mystery,” said Rod Jensen, the landlord of the property.

A security camera recorded at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a man in a dark pickup attached a strap to the spool before pulling it away.

Smith wonders if it was an innocent bystander picking up something they thought they could work with or was it someone trying to get the spool out of the area before any evidence could be found.

It’s not just about the cost to repair the damage, Smith said.

“Somebody needs to own up to it and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.

OPPD and two private electrical contractor companies in the area said the spool was not theirs. The damage to Smith’s truck was estimated at $7,000.

Smith has insurance but must pay a deductible.

Copyright 2020 WOWT via Gra Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts explain executive orders and the impact on economy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday designed to bring relief to those suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Petition to bring the Theodore Roosevelt statue to ND nears 1,500 signatures

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Following a request for a statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be removed from the American Museum of Natural History, a group decided a petition would make their voices heard.

News

Wearing masks while running? Changes in physical education classes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Students will face many changes at school this fall. That includes changes to physical education classes as well.

National

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Travis Leder
Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Latest News

News

Ward County preps for in-person voting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After having all mail-in voting due to COVID-19 for local elections, election officials in Ward County are planning for a return to in-person voting this November.

News

Community helps family displaced by fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
n Watford City, a single mother and her four children lost almost everything they own in a house fire last week.

National

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and RYAN J. FOLEY and SETH BORENSTEIN
A rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

News

Parents, administrators in Surrey react to back-to-school approach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Surrey Public School has rolled out its back-to-school plan.

News

Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a partial extension of the unemployment benefits covered under the CARES Act.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.