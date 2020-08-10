Rolette County murder trial canceled, change of plea hearing scheduled

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR)– The courts have canceled the trial for a 51-year-old Rolette man accused of shooting and killing a man in July 2018, according to the North Dakota District Court website.

Ronald Wootan now has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Rolla, according to his online docket. His trial had been slated to begin Tuesday.

Wootan faces a series of charges, including murder, in the death of 26-year-old James “Joe” Pochant.

He’s also accused of firing at a SWAT truck before his apprehension.

The details of the plea change or any plea deal are unclear.

Wootan faces the chance of life in prison on the AA-felony murder charge.

He remains in custody in the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby.

