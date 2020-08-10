Restart plan approved for Divide County students

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. - The Divide County school board approved the District’s Restart Plan on Friday after 78% of staff and 72% of parents said they wanted the school year to begin in the classroom.

The re-entry plan utilizes feedback from over 250 survey responses as well as guidance provided by the North Dakota Department of Instruction and local health officials.

Students and staff will start the day with temperature checks before entering buildings and boarding buses, mask wearing is required in communal spaces, and desks will be spread out. The District has also revamped it’s online platform created in the spring to offer virtual education to those families with health concerns, or if-and-when a hybrid-learning model is needed.

"We're a small enough community where our kids and our families, we know each one of them individually and want what's best for each one of them. I wish we could have made a plan that would fit each family, but we had to look at a bigger picture and think about where we can meet in the middle on some of this," says Tanja Brown, Divide County Elementary principal.

The first day of school for Divide County students has been pushed back to Tuesday, Aug. 25. Families are asked to complete the online registration form indicating the preferred method of instruction their student will be participating in. The link can be found on the Divide County School District Facebook page.

