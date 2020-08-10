Advertisement

Restart plan approved for Divide County students

Divide County
Divide County(KFYR-TV)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. - The Divide County school board approved the District’s Restart Plan on Friday after 78% of staff and 72% of parents said they wanted the school year to begin in the classroom.

The re-entry plan utilizes feedback from over 250 survey responses as well as guidance provided by the North Dakota Department of Instruction and local health officials.

Students and staff will start the day with temperature checks before entering buildings and boarding buses, mask wearing is required in communal spaces, and desks will be spread out. The District has also revamped it’s online platform created in the spring to offer virtual education to those families with health concerns, or if-and-when a hybrid-learning model is needed.

"We're a small enough community where our kids and our families, we know each one of them individually and want what's best for each one of them. I wish we could have made a plan that would fit each family, but we had to look at a bigger picture and think about where we can meet in the middle on some of this," says Tanja Brown, Divide County Elementary principal.

The first day of school for Divide County students has been pushed back to Tuesday, Aug. 25. Families are asked to complete the online registration form indicating the preferred method of instruction their student will be participating in. The link can be found on the Divide County School District Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a partial extension of the unemployment benefits covered under the CARES Act.

News

Bismarck man accused of causing brain injury to infant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s office arrested a 25-year-old man accused of causing a brain injury to an infant less than a year old.

News

Ward County leaders pass preliminary 2021 budget

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Ward County residents would see an increase in property taxes in the preliminary budget for 2021.

News

ND National Guard simulates bridge deployment on Missouri River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Monday North Dakota National Guard members constructed a temporary bridge while medics trained on a nearby beach for an attack situation in Bismarck.

Latest News

News

North Dakota Information Technology to provide free anti-malware software to K-12 schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The North Dakota Information and Technology department is providing free anti-malware software to school districts to protect school-owned devices.

News

Dickinson Public School Board members approve Sept. 2 start date

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson public school board members have approved pushing back the start date of school to Sept. 2.

News

Williams County digs up a cold case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Law enforcement in Williston disinterred a body at the Riverside Cemetery Monday morning, hoping to solve a 38-year-old cold case using DNA analysis.

News

On This Date: August 10

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Time now to take a look back at important and memorable things that happened on this date throughout history.

News

Whimsical Pumpkin Owl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun fall-themed whimsical owl.

News

Remote learning challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
You can’t escape this time of year, back-to-school is everywhere and this year promises to be different than any year any of us have experienced before.