BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You can’t escape this time of year, back-to-school is everywhere and this year promises to be different than any year any of us have experienced before.

Kari Weigel is the owner of Sylvan Learning Center and she joins us to discuss all the considerations that parents, students and teachers are having to juggle this fall.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.