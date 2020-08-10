Petition to bring the Theodore Roosevelt statue to ND nears 1,500 signatures

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following a request for a statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be removed from the American Museum of Natural History, a group decided a petition would make their voices heard. Petitioners want the statue moved from New York City to North Dakota.

With an initial goal of 1,500 signatures, those signing the petition are eager to "Bring Teddy Home."

“Just, all the division right now, and this is one of the things that strikes close to home,” said the creator of the petition Alex Moen.

Moen said he started the petition to bring the statue to North Dakota without many expectations, but soon realized people’s love for Theodore Roosevelt.

“I think it grew a little quicker than what we thought it was going to,” said Moen.

Moen said many people, both native North Dakotans and not, have pledged to donate to the cause to help “Bring Teddy Home” to Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Moen said he’s unsure of future steps, but hopes the petition can gain enough support that elected officials and park leaders could take on the project of requesting the statue.

