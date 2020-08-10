Parents, administrators in Surrey react to back-to-school approach

SURREY, N.D. - Surrey Public School has rolled out its back-to-school plan.

The facility turned to distance learning due to the pandemic back in March, and now leadership at the school said they are excited for students to return in just a few days.

Mom of four Kateri Marion said she had to make a tough choice on where to enroll her children for school.

"I wanted our children to come here especially since we just moved, and they don't have friends. All our children have asthma and the youngest gets very sick still," said Marion.

While Marion and her partner made the choice to homeschool, Superintendent David Gerding said most students plan to start in-person classes.

“A majority of our students are going to be coming face to face. We do have a few students that are going to distance learn,” said Gerding.

Classes will start Aug. 20, using the state-issued color coding system along with social distancing of students and other extra safety precautions.

“Each classroom has hand sanitizer between periods. We are going to be misting every classroom. Every exit door will have hand sanitizer,” said Gerding.

Gerding says the playground, gym, and other common areas will also be cleaned frequently.

For the latest information on Surrey's back to school policy visit the website or contact by phone.

Surrey Public School: https://www.surrey.k12.nd.us/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.