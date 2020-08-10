Advertisement

Parents, administrators in Surrey react to back-to-school approach

Classroom
Classroom(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURREY, N.D. - Surrey Public School has rolled out its back-to-school plan.

The facility turned to distance learning due to the pandemic back in March, and now leadership at the school said they are excited for students to return in just a few days.

Mom of four Kateri Marion said she had to make a tough choice on where to enroll her children for school. 

"I wanted our children to come here especially since we just moved, and they don't have friends. All our children have asthma and the youngest gets very sick still," said Marion.

While Marion and her partner made the choice to homeschool, Superintendent David Gerding said most students plan to start in-person classes. 

“A majority of our students are going to be coming face to face. We do have a few students that are going to distance learn,” said Gerding.

Classes will start Aug. 20, using the state-issued color coding system along with social distancing of students and other extra safety precautions. 

“Each classroom has hand sanitizer between periods. We are going to be misting every classroom. Every exit door will have hand sanitizer,” said Gerding.

Gerding says the playground, gym, and other common areas will also be cleaned frequently.

For the latest information on Surrey's back to school policy visit the website or contact by phone.

Surrey Public School: https://www.surrey.k12.nd.us/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts explain executive orders and the impact on economy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday designed to bring relief to those suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Petition to bring the Theodore Roosevelt statue to ND nears 1,500 signatures

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Following a request for a statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be removed from the American Museum of Natural History, a group decided a petition would make their voices heard.

News

Wearing masks while running? Changes in physical education classes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Students will face many changes at school this fall. That includes changes to physical education classes as well.

News

Ward County preps for in-person voting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After having all mail-in voting due to COVID-19 for local elections, election officials in Ward County are planning for a return to in-person voting this November.

News

Community helps family displaced by fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
n Watford City, a single mother and her four children lost almost everything they own in a house fire last week.

Latest News

News

Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a partial extension of the unemployment benefits covered under the CARES Act.

News

Bismarck man accused of causing brain injury to infant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s office arrested a 25-year-old man accused of causing a brain injury to an infant less than a year old.

News

Restart plan approved for Divide County students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The Divide County school board approved the District’s Restart Plan on Friday after 78% of staff and 72% of parents said they wanted the school year to begin in the classroom.

News

Ward County leaders pass preliminary 2021 budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Ward County residents would see an increase in property taxes in the preliminary budget for 2021.

News

ND National Guard simulates bridge deployment on Missouri River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Monday North Dakota National Guard members constructed a temporary bridge while medics trained on a nearby beach for an attack situation in Bismarck.