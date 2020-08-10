Advertisement

North Dakota Information Technology to provide free anti-malware software to K-12 schools

Anti-malware
Anti-malware(NDIT)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Information and Technology department is providing free anti-malware software to school districts to protect school-owned devices.

IT professionals said the traditional software allows harmful programs to run on computers before they are deemed trustworthy, this allows data to potentially be compromised.

This free anti-malware software stops unknown programs from infiltrating the computer before it's verified as good.   

Previously a small fee was required per device; however, that is being removed due to increased virtual learning.

“We just want to make it available to everyone, so providing it to them at no cost, this is the best option for them,” said K-12 Information System Security Officer Steve Palmer.

The software provides continuous protection regardless of whether students take devices home or are on their school district network.

Schools interested in obtaining the free software can make requests through their IT Coordinators or by contacting the NDIT Service Desk at 800-774-1091.

