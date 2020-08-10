Advertisement

ND National Guard simulates bridge deployment on Missouri River

By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Monday North Dakota National Guard members constructed a temporary bridge while medics trained on a nearby beach for an attack situation in Bismarck.

In a situation where there is an attack in North Dakota and bridges are inoperable, the North Dakota National Guard has the ability to create barges, or bridges to get equipment from one side of land, across the water, to another.

Monday’s mission was to create a temporary bridge across the Missouri River.

“It is going to be transporting a proposed assault force that we would deploy downstream and it would go across and they would be able to provide security for us,” says Bradley Bergeron, a First Sergeant.

Guard members can have the bridge assembled in 20 minutes.

“If we had more soldiers here they would be able to construct a full bridge across the river,” says Bergeron.

In order to get equipment from one side to another.

On the beach, practice artillery is used to simulate injuries and casualties for medics.

“I would be rushed into shore or be staged on shore to collect that casualty, or if a person is injured and treat them,” says Skylar Fast, a Senior Medic.

Medics are also hands on with construction, “It’s important for my job so I know what kind of injuries I will face,” says Fast.

Preparing for action, when needed in the future.

North Dakota National Guard leaders say all 118 guard members who completed drill week have tested negative for the coronavirus.

