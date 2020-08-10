Advertisement

Monday: 117 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Test Results(KFYR)
By KFYR-TV
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County – 1
  • Barnes County - 2
  • Benson County – 1
  • Bowman County - 2
  • Burleigh County - 30
  • Cass County – 7
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 6
  • Kidder County – 4
  • McHenry County – 1
  • McIntosh County – 7
  • McKenzie County - 1
  • McLean County – 11
  • Morton County – 16
  • Mountrail County – 5
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Ramsey County - 1
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sheridan County - 1
  • Stark County – 3
  • Ward County - 12
  • Williams County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

362,730 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,590 total tests from yesterday)

169,839 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,167 unique individuals from yesterday)

162,126 Total Negative (+1,050 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,713 – Total Positive (+117 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,923 - Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+47 from yesterday †)****

2.5% – Daily Positivity Rate**

417 – Total Hospitalized (+2 individual from yesterday)

48 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

6,434 – Total Recovered (+79 individuals from yesterday)

113 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test. † 63 new positives from serial testing were reported Saturday, August 8; 46 were reported Sunday, August 9.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

