Mandan Public School administrators switch middle school to hybrid instruction

By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Morton and Burleigh Counties, Mandan Public Schools is adjusting its back-to-school plan.

After working with Custer Health, administrators decided to have the middle school use a hybrid A/B model of instruction, similar to the high school, instead of returning to face-to-face instruction as originally planned.

Students whose last names begin with A-J will be in group A, and K-Z in group B.

Students and staff are asked to take their temperatures before entering the building every day and masks are strongly encouraged.

More detailed information will come from the Mandan Middle School in the following days.

