Advertisement

Dr Pepper trying to address soda shortage at grocery stores

In this Oct. 6, 2013, photo, Dr Pepper cans are refrigerated at Soldier Field in Chicago.
In this Oct. 6, 2013, photo, Dr Pepper cans are refrigerated at Soldier Field in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Dr Pepper fans have struggled to find the popular soda at grocery stores across the country, and the company says it is working on a solution.

The company said all flavors of Dr Pepper are impacted by the shortage, and it is working with its distribution partners to stock shelves.

“We appreciate your patience and encourage you to contact your local retailer directly for the most up-to-date availability of Dr Pepper products,” the company said in a tweet.

While Dr Pepper didn’t offer any specifics as to why the shortage is ongoing, it isn’t the only beverage company experiencing problems.

Coca-Cola has responded to many of its customers on Twitter addressing shortages with some of its brands.

“Due to extreme demand on certain products we are temporarily putting our focus on producing more of those beverages,” Coca-Cola tweeted to one person asking for more Cherry Vanilla Coke Zero.

Some cite an increased demand in aluminum cans as a primary reason for the shortage, and it is also impacting brewers.

“If Pepsi and Coca-cola are seeing issues, then these small breweries, there’s so many of us, and it will eventually trickle down and affect us,” Taylor Lander of Birmingham, Alabama-based Avondale Brewing told Gray Television affiliate WBRC.

Avondale Brewing has seen a significant increase in canned beer sales during the coronavirus pandemic while draft beer sales have slumped.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts explain executive orders and the impact on economy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday designed to bring relief to those suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Petition to bring the Theodore Roosevelt statue to ND nears 1,500 signatures

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Following a request for a statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be removed from the American Museum of Natural History, a group decided a petition would make their voices heard.

News

Wearing masks while running? Changes in physical education classes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Students will face many changes at school this fall. That includes changes to physical education classes as well.

National Politics

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.

Latest News

News

Ward County preps for in-person voting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After having all mail-in voting due to COVID-19 for local elections, election officials in Ward County are planning for a return to in-person voting this November.

News

Community helps family displaced by fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
n Watford City, a single mother and her four children lost almost everything they own in a house fire last week.

National

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and RYAN J. FOLEY and SETH BORENSTEIN
A rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

News

Parents, administrators in Surrey react to back-to-school approach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Surrey Public School has rolled out its back-to-school plan.

News

Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a partial extension of the unemployment benefits covered under the CARES Act.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.