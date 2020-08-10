Advertisement

Dickinson Public School Board members approve Sept. 2 start date

By Hallie Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson public school board members have approved pushing back the start date of school to Sept. 2.

The five-day grace period will allow teachers and paraprofessionals more time to become proficient with the new learning management system, and learn the new methods and procedures that will be required to maintain a safe and healthy school setting for all.

School Superintendent Shon Hocker said survey results indicated back in June that DPS needed a better Learning Management System to create a higher quality and more meaningful educational opportunity for students.

"Create a better learning environment so we can continue to focus on providing the best opportunities for our kids no matter what environment we have to adjust to," said Hocker.

Hocker said these new systems will benefit teachers, students and parents whether face-to-face or online.

The remainder of the calendar will stay the same, with the last day of school being May 26.

