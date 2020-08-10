Community helps family displaced by fire

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - In Watford City, a single mother and her four children lost almost everything they own in a house fire last week. Now, the community is helping them get back on their feet. The homeowner says the support is helping them get through a very difficult time while showing them how much good can come out of a bad situation.

Jessica Wodelet’s home caught fire while she was grilling food for her daughter’s birthday.

“Once I saw the grill and propane tank on fire, I knew the house was going to be gone. It melted the siding on my house and it just quickly went up in flames from there,” said Jessica.

Now they found a hotel room to live in temporarily, and since being displaced last Tuesday, people have been dropping off everything from food and clothing to school supplies. A Disaster Relief Fund was also set up for the family at First International Bank & Trust.

Jessica said: “I’m overloaded with donations. I’ve had strangers walk up to me and hand me envelopes of money. I’ve had local businesses, like buy my meals, and my kids’ orthodontist, they paid my bill off. "

Jessica said she’s glad everyone, including their cat and dog, are safe. The family is hoping to find a house to rent until they can demolish and rebuild the home they had only lived in for four months.

“It’s still surreal that it’s all gone. I put a lot into that house,” stated Jessica.

This week, Jessica is working with her insurance company to assess house damages and see what belongings, if any, can be recovered.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.