Advertisement

Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits

Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits
Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a partial extension of the unemployment benefits covered under the CARES Act. 

Under the order, those receiving unemployment will receive an extra $400 in additional aid, $200 less then under the CARES Act.

Up to 75 percent of that will be funded by the federal government.

States will cover the rest with money from their Coronavirus Relief Funding. 

“We have begun reviewing our options, and we are planning on meeting with the Department of Labor, but for right now we don’t have a position as far as how or when that might be implemented in North Dakota,” said Sarah Arntson, Communications Officer at Jobs ND.

The federal portion of unemployment will be funded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Experts explain executive orders and the impact on economy

Updated: moments ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
President Donald Trump signed four executive orders Saturday designed to bring relief to those suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Petition to bring the Theodore Roosevelt statue to ND nears 1,500 signatures

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Following a request for a statue of Theodore Roosevelt to be removed from the American Museum of Natural History, a group decided a petition would make their voices heard.

News

Wearing masks while running? Changes in physical education classes

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
Students will face many changes at school this fall. That includes changes to physical education classes as well.

News

Ward County preps for in-person voting

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After having all mail-in voting due to COVID-19 for local elections, election officials in Ward County are planning for a return to in-person voting this November.

News

Community helps family displaced by fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
n Watford City, a single mother and her four children lost almost everything they own in a house fire last week.

Latest News

News

Parents, administrators in Surrey react to back-to-school approach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Surrey Public School has rolled out its back-to-school plan.

News

Bismarck man accused of causing brain injury to infant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s office arrested a 25-year-old man accused of causing a brain injury to an infant less than a year old.

News

Restart plan approved for Divide County students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The Divide County school board approved the District’s Restart Plan on Friday after 78% of staff and 72% of parents said they wanted the school year to begin in the classroom.

News

Ward County leaders pass preliminary 2021 budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Ward County residents would see an increase in property taxes in the preliminary budget for 2021.

News

ND National Guard simulates bridge deployment on Missouri River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Monday North Dakota National Guard members constructed a temporary bridge while medics trained on a nearby beach for an attack situation in Bismarck.