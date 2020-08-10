Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits

MINOT, N.D. - Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a partial extension of the unemployment benefits covered under the CARES Act.

Under the order, those receiving unemployment will receive an extra $400 in additional aid, $200 less then under the CARES Act.

Up to 75 percent of that will be funded by the federal government.

States will cover the rest with money from their Coronavirus Relief Funding.

“We have begun reviewing our options, and we are planning on meeting with the Department of Labor, but for right now we don’t have a position as far as how or when that might be implemented in North Dakota,” said Sarah Arntson, Communications Officer at Jobs ND.

The federal portion of unemployment will be funded by the Department of Homeland Security’s Disaster Relief Fund.

