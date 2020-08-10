Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of causing brain injury to infant

Harley Peltier
Harley Peltier(Harley Peltier)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s office arrested a 25-year-old man accused of causing a brain injury to an infant less than a year old.

The mother told deputies she had picked up her child from Harley Peltier’s residence after he was babysitting on Aug. 1.

Deputies say shortly after being picked up the infant stopped breathing.

According to court documents, the infant had multiple brain bleeds and bruises on his body.

The mother told deputies she had seen Peltier shake the baby in the car seat before, but described it as minimum.

When questioned by deputies, Peltier denied causing any injuries to the baby. However, he changed his story and said he has had two blackout incidents in the past where he remembered holding people by the throat.

Peltier denied any blackout to police when the infant was injured.

Deputies say the injuries the infant endure are a result of being shaken.

Peltier is charged with child abuse, he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Closer look at extension of CARES Act unemployment benefits

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that included a partial extension of the unemployment benefits covered under the CARES Act.

News

Restart plan approved for Divide County students

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Marcus Hendrickson
The Divide County school board approved the District’s Restart Plan on Friday after 78% of staff and 72% of parents said they wanted the school year to begin in the classroom.

News

Ward County leaders pass preliminary 2021 budget

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Ward County residents would see an increase in property taxes in the preliminary budget for 2021.

News

ND National Guard simulates bridge deployment on Missouri River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
On Monday North Dakota National Guard members constructed a temporary bridge while medics trained on a nearby beach for an attack situation in Bismarck.

Latest News

News

North Dakota Information Technology to provide free anti-malware software to K-12 schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The North Dakota Information and Technology department is providing free anti-malware software to school districts to protect school-owned devices.

News

Dickinson Public School Board members approve Sept. 2 start date

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson public school board members have approved pushing back the start date of school to Sept. 2.

News

Williams County digs up a cold case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Law enforcement in Williston disinterred a body at the Riverside Cemetery Monday morning, hoping to solve a 38-year-old cold case using DNA analysis.

News

On This Date: August 10

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Time now to take a look back at important and memorable things that happened on this date throughout history.

News

Whimsical Pumpkin Owl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels shows us how to make a fun fall-themed whimsical owl.

News

Remote learning challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
You can’t escape this time of year, back-to-school is everywhere and this year promises to be different than any year any of us have experienced before.