Trinity Health moves fall parenting class online

Nurturing parent program
Nurturing parent program(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR)– Leadership at Trinity Health announced that they will be moving their parenting class online. 

Trinity Behavioral Health Services will host the class Tuesdays beginning sept. 8 through Dec. 22.

The free class is aimed at helping families with children under 19.

North Dakota Department of Human Services, NDSU Extension Service, and North Dakota Parent Education Network all partnered to help fund the program. 

