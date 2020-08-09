Sunday: 91 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Benson County – 2

Bottineau County - 1

Burleigh County - 27

Cass County – 12

Dickey County - 1

Grand Forks County – 7

Kidder County - 1

McLean County – 2

Mercer County - 1

Morton County – 10

Mountrail County - 1

Pierce County - 1

Richland County - 3

Rolette County – 11

Sioux County - 5

Stark County – 2

Traill County – 1

Ward County - 1

Williams County – 2

BY THE NUMBERS

358,142 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,652 total tests from yesterday)

168,672 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,305 unique individuals from yesterday)

161,076 Total Negative (+1,217 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,596 – Total Positive (+91 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was discovered that a case from Cass County was from out of state and a case from Grand Forks County and Williams County were duplicates.

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing**** - This number will be updated on Monday.

1.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

415 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individual from yesterday)

47 – Currently Hospitalized (-2 individuals from yesterday)

6,355 – Total Recovered (+87 individuals from yesterday)

112 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

