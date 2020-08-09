Advertisement

NoodleZip reopens after positive coronavirus case; Owner thankful for community support

NoodleZip
NoodleZip(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On July 17th, one Bismarck restaurant announced on Facebook they, like many other businesses across the country, temporarily closed their doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

NoodleZip was one of at least five businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan known to have closed after a confirmed COVID-19 case. The owner, Marty Lee said his staff self isolated for a week before being tested. After results came back negative, Lee said they disinfected the restaurant, but he felt left in the dark on recovery resources.

”We closed for two weeks already, why not take precautions [and] close an extra two weeks. I know we’re in hardship but just want to do the right thing,” said NoodleZip owner, Marty Lee.

Lee said his restaurant reopened last Thursday for take out orders only.

According to the CDC website, in most cases facilities are not required to shut down but it is recommended areas used by a sick employee are closed off. In North Dakota, a person who doesn’t quarantine after a confirmed test could face 30 days in prison, a $1,500 fine, or both.

