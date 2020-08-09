Advertisement

Georgia school with large crowds reports positive cases

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school has told parents in a letter that six students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, days after viral photos showed the school’s hallways packed with people.

The principal of North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta sent a letter Saturday to parents disclosing the positive tests.

The letter said the students and staff members were inside the school building “sometime” last week.

It’s unclear whether the school district will quarantine others who may have been exposed.

The school made headlines last week when viral photos showed packed hallways and students without masks. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

WH economic adviser discusses Trump order on unemployment

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Larry Kudlow, White House Chief Economic Adviser, speaks about the executive action President Donald Trump took on unemployment benefits.

National Politics

Trump’s end run around Congress raises questions on his claims

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
After negotiations with lawmakers on the next package of pandemic economic assistance hit a wall, Trump used what he said were the inherent powers of the presidency to forge ahead on tax and spending policy that Congress says it is granted by the Constitution.

News

Fireworks spark fire at McKenzie County gun range

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The Williston Rural Fire Department said it happened around 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

News

NoodleZip reopens after positive coronavirus case; Owner thankful for community support

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Lee said his restaurant reopened last Thursday for take out orders only.

National Politics

Puerto Rico halts primary voting in centers lacking ballots

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The primaries for voting centers that had not received ballots by early afternoon are expected to be rescheduled, while voting would continue elsewhere, the commission said.

Latest News

National

DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A dispute that erupted into gun fire at an apparent outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.

National

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By SARAH EL DEEB and SYLVIE CORBET
The money to rebuild Lebanon’s shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference.

Coronavirus

Superintendent defends lack of masks at Ga. school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A student at the high school was suspended after posting a photo of a crowded hallway.

News

Trinity Health moves fall parenting class online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
The free class is aimed at helping families with children under 19.

News

Department of Ag to meet for Pride of Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
On Aug. 11, at 1:00 p.m., the council will start their online meeting.