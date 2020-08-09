Fireworks spark fire at McKenzie County gun range

McKenzie County, N.D. (KFYR) - Fireworks sparked a grass fire at the Skunk Hollow Gun Range, just off of Highway 85 south of Williston Saturday night.

The Williston Rural Fire Department said it happened around 11:00 p.m.

They said kids were setting off the fireworks. About 15 to 20 acres burned. It took crews about three hours to put the fire out. Crews from the Williston Rural Fire Department, Alexander fire department, McKenzie county sheriff’s department and the Highway patrol all responded.

