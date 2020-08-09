Department of Ag to meet for Pride of Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR)- The Pride of Dakota advisory council will meet next week online to discuss future plans.

On Aug. 11, at 1:00 p.m., the council will start their online meeting.

They will discuss the 2020 Pride of Dakota showcase season and the virtual Pride of Dakota showcase platform.

If anyone would like to join in the call, please contact Kara Haraff at 701-328-2307.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.