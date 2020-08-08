Saturday: 181 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Benson County - 2

Burleigh County - 34

Cass County – 22

Foster County - 1

Grand Forks County – 10

Griggs County – 2

McIntosh County - 3

McKenzie County - 3

McLean County – 8

Mercer County - 2

Morton County – 24

Mountrail County - 6

Nelson County – 1

Ramsey County – 3

Ransom County – 1

Richland County - 1

Rolette County – 9

Sioux County - 16

Stark County – 11

Stutsman County - 1

Traill County – 2

Walsh County - 1

Ward County - 12

Williams County – 6

BY THE NUMBERS

352,480 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,861 total tests from yesterday)

167,367 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,666 unique individuals from yesterday)

159,859 – Total Negative (+1,485 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,508 – Total Positive (+181 unique individuals from yesterday)

Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing**** This number will be updated on Monday.

3.1% – Daily Positivity Rate**

414 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)

49 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

6,268 – Total Recovered (+104 individuals from yesterday)

112 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** This number includes individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 after they had previously had a negative test.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.